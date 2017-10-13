Grapefruit Pie

This pie is a really fresh option if you want to make something a little savory and be able to eat it at all times of the day!
Make this pie using store bought pie dough, or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.
Peel the grapefruit, removing all pith. Cut into a small dice. Drain the fruit in a strainer for 4 hours or overnight.
Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with this dough. Set aside.
In a small saucepan combine all your ingredients, except the Jell-O and bring to a boil.
Stir in the strawberry Jello-O once it comes to a boil and cool slightly
In a small bowl combine all your ingredients, making sure to coat evenly. Pour your mixture in to the prepared pie crust and even out. Pour the remaining gelatin from the saucepan over the pie.
Chill overnight.