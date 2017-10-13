  1. Home
Grapefruit Pie
A tangy, delicious pie that's perfect for dessert...or breakfast!
This pie is a really fresh option if you want to make something a little savory and be able to eat it at all times of the day!

Make this pie using store bought pie dough, or simply use this recipe and make your own perfect pie crust.

Ingredients

  • 1 baked single pie crust (9-inch) or make it from scratch
  • 1 grapefruit
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • zest of half an orange
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup of orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 (3 ounce) package strawberry flavored Jello-O

Directions

Peel the grapefruit, removing all pith. Cut into a small dice. Drain the fruit in a strainer for 4 hours or overnight.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with this dough. Set aside.

In a small saucepan combine all your ingredients, except the Jell-O and bring to a boil.

Stir in the strawberry Jello-O once it comes to a boil and cool slightly

In a small bowl combine all your ingredients, making sure to coat evenly. Pour your mixture in to the prepared pie crust and even out. Pour the remaining gelatin from the saucepan over the pie.

Chill overnight.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
11g
8%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
4mg
5%
Calcium, Ca
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
6µg
2%
Magnesium, Mg
1mg
0%
Phosphorus, P
6mg
1%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
9mg
1%
Water
5g
0%
