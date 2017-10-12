Coconut Macaroons

Whisk together the egg whites, sugar, honey, and vanilla extract in a large stainless steel mixing bowl

Put the bowl over a pot of simmering water. Whisking occasionally, heat the mixture to the temperature of warm bath water.

Remove the bowl from the heat and fold in the coconut and flour.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees fahrenheit.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and put the cookies, several inches apart, on the pan. Bake them for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown. Cool for 10 minutes and then remove the macaroons from the pan.