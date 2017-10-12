  1. Home
Coconut Macaroons
The perfect bite of sweetness
Oct 12, 2017 | 5:43 pm
By
Editor
Macaroons

I love macaroons! This recipe makes it really easy to indulge in more than a few of these. If you're a chocolate lover, feel free to dip these in some chocolate for some extra sweetness!

10
Servings
614
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup Egg Whites
  • 2 1/2 Cups sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons honey
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 15 Ounces shredded sweetened coconut
  • 1 1/4 Cup cake flour

Directions

Whisk together the egg whites, sugar, honey, and vanilla extract in a large stainless steel mixing bowl

Put the bowl over a pot of simmering water. Whisking occasionally, heat the mixture to the temperature of warm bath water.

Remove the bowl from the heat and fold in the coconut and flour.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees fahrenheit.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and put the cookies, several inches apart, on the pan. Bake them for 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown. Cool for 10 minutes and then remove the macaroons from the pan.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
34g
49%
Sugar
25g
28%
Saturated Fat
16g
67%
Carbohydrate, by difference
72g
55%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
30mg
3%
Choline, total
9mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
9g
36%
Folate, total
30µg
8%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
33mg
10%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
150mg
21%
Selenium, Se
16µg
29%
Sodium, Na
295mg
20%
Water
8g
0%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
