4.5
2 ratings

Classic Lasagna

August 9, 2021
By
For the purist, this recipe is a must
Classic Lasagna recipe - The Daily Meal
lisegagne/E+/Getty Images

Homemade lasagna can be a little time-consuming but is an excellent party dish and can easily be made. It also freezes beautifully. These days, there are many very good-tasting, high-quality tomato sauces on the market that can be used to speed things up a little. Once everything bakes together with all the cheese, it's unlikely anyone will notice if you used sauce from a jar. For the purist, however, this recipe is a classic.

This recipe is from a box of Mueller's lasagna noodles, circa 1980, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.

Ready in
1 h and 40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
595
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 3/4 Cups chopped onion
  • 2 Tablespoons salad or olive oil
  • 1 can (1 pound) tomatoes
  • 2 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste
  • 2 Cups water
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon oregano leaves
  • 1/2 package (8 ounces) lasagna noodles, such as Mueller's
  • 1 Pound ricotta
  • 8 Ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded or thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Step 1: In a large, heavy pan, lightly brown 1 pound ground beef and 3/4 cup chopped onion in 2 tablespoons oil.

Step 2: Add 1 can (1 pound) tomatoes (put through blender or cut with edge of spoon), 2 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste, 2 cups water, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon oregano leaves. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, cook 1/2 package (8 ounces) lasagna noodles as directed on box; drain.

Step 4: Preheat oven to 350 F.

Step 5: In a 13-by-9-inch baking pan, spread about 1 cup of sauce. Then alternate layers of lasagna noodles, sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan, ending with sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan.

Step 6: Bake for 40 to 50 minutes until lightly browned and bubbling. Allow to stand for 15 minutes; cut in squares to serve.

Tags
baked
baked pasta
beef
best recipes
cheese
entree
ground beef
homemade
italian food
kid friendly
lasagna
mozzarella
noodles
onion
oregano
parmesan
parsley
pasta
potluck
ricotta
tomato
tomato sauce
comfort food
main dish
tomato paste
cooking for a crowd
Classic Lasagna