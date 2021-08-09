Homemade lasagna can be a little time-consuming but is an excellent party dish and can easily be made. It also freezes beautifully. These days, there are many very good-tasting, high-quality tomato sauces on the market that can be used to speed things up a little. Once everything bakes together with all the cheese, it's unlikely anyone will notice if you used sauce from a jar. For the purist, however, this recipe is a classic.

This recipe is from a box of Mueller's lasagna noodles, circa 1980, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.