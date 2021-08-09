Homemade lasagna can be a little time-consuming but is an excellent party dish and can easily be made. It also freezes beautifully. These days, there are many very good-tasting, high-quality tomato sauces on the market that can be used to speed things up a little. Once everything bakes together with all the cheese, it's unlikely anyone will notice if you used sauce from a jar. For the purist, however, this recipe is a classic.
This recipe is from a box of Mueller's lasagna noodles, circa 1980, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 3/4 Cups chopped onion
- 2 Tablespoons salad or olive oil
- 1 can (1 pound) tomatoes
- 2 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste
- 2 Cups water
- 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon oregano leaves
- 1/2 package (8 ounces) lasagna noodles, such as Mueller's
- 1 Pound ricotta
- 8 Ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded or thinly sliced
- 1 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Step 1: In a large, heavy pan, lightly brown 1 pound ground beef and 3/4 cup chopped onion in 2 tablespoons oil.
Step 2: Add 1 can (1 pound) tomatoes (put through blender or cut with edge of spoon), 2 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste, 2 cups water, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon oregano leaves. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes.
Step 3: Meanwhile, cook 1/2 package (8 ounces) lasagna noodles as directed on box; drain.
Step 4: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Step 5: In a 13-by-9-inch baking pan, spread about 1 cup of sauce. Then alternate layers of lasagna noodles, sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan, ending with sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan.
Step 6: Bake for 40 to 50 minutes until lightly browned and bubbling. Allow to stand for 15 minutes; cut in squares to serve.