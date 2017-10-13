Chokecherry Pie

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Roll the pie dough into a large circle and line your 9-inch pie plate with this dough. Roll the second piece of dough into a large circle and cut into 1-inch strips — set aside. This will be used to lattice the top of the pie. Make sure you keep the dough refrigerated until you're ready to assemble otherwise it will get too mushy.

In a small bowl combine all your ingredients, making sure to coat evenly.

Pour your berry mixture in to the prepared dough lined pan.

Make a latice top over the pie and trim the remaining strips. Then crimp the edges.

Mix an egg yolk with some water, and brush the surface of the pie.

Cover the edges of the pie with foil so it doesn't burn.

Bake for 25 minutes at 425°F then remove the foil.

Bake for an additional 15 minutes until the filling bubbles.