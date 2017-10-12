  1. Home
Buttermilk Pie
A tangy delicious pie!
Oct 12, 2017 | 6:24 pm
By
Editor
Dreamstime

An old-fashioned buttermilk pie is something that gets passed down through generations. Enjoy this tangy pie with some ice cream or cream!

This recipe is courtesy of Taste of Home.

8
Servings
575
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the crust:

  • 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 1/4 cup cold whole milk
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

For the filling:

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice

Directions

In a large bowl, mix flour and salt. Cut in shortening until smooth. Gradually add milk and egg and mix well. On a floured surface, roll dough out very thin. Place in a 10-inch pie pan; set aside.

For the filling, cream butter and sugar in a bowl. Add flour. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour into crust.

Bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Cool completely before serving.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
34g
49%
Sugar
7g
8%
Saturated Fat
6g
25%
Cholesterol
6mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
62g
48%
Protein
6g
13%
Vitamin A, RAE
4µg
1%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
6µg
7%
Calcium, Ca
55mg
6%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
8g
32%
Folate, total
64µg
16%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
13mg
4%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Phosphorus, P
178mg
25%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
429mg
29%
Water
16g
1%
