An old-fashioned buttermilk pie is something that gets passed down through generations. Enjoy this tangy pie with some ice cream or cream!
This recipe is courtesy of Taste of Home.
In a large bowl, mix flour and salt. Cut in shortening until smooth. Gradually add milk and egg and mix well. On a floured surface, roll dough out very thin. Place in a 10-inch pie pan; set aside.
For the filling, cream butter and sugar in a bowl. Add flour. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour into crust.
Bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Cool completely before serving.