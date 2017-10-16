The Baltimore Bomb Pie

The Baltimore Bomb is a combination of two fantastic things things- Berger cookies and chess.

A Berger cookie is quintessentially Baltimore, a cake like cookie topped with a rich ganache. It’s beyond indulgent, so rich that you can only eat one. Or at least, I can only eat one. The Baltimore Bomb is chopped up Berger cookies topped with a vanilla chess. The end result is rich and sweet but also light and incredibly delicious. Or so my guests said, I could only eat a sliver.

This recipe is courtesy of Biscuits & Such.