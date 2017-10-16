  1. Home
The Baltimore Bomb Pie
The Baltimore Bomb is a combination of two fantastic things things- Berger cookies and chess. 
Oct 16, 2017 | 8:55 am
By
Editor
Baltimore bomb
Biscuits and Such

A Berger cookie is quintessentially Baltimore, a cake like cookie topped with a rich ganache. It’s beyond indulgent, so rich that you can only eat one. Or at least, I can only eat one. The Baltimore Bomb is chopped up Berger cookies topped with a vanilla chess. The end result is rich and sweet but also light and incredibly delicious. Or so my guests said, I could only eat a sliver.

This recipe is courtesy of Biscuits & Such.

8
Servings
335
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the crust:

  • 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon shortening
  • 3/4 stick butter
  • 1/2 cup cold water

For the chess:

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 5 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 tablespoona flour
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 6 Berger cookies

Directions

For the crust:

To make your pie crust, combine flour, sugar, and salt. Use your hands to work in shortening. Cube butter and work that in until the texture is like course corn meal. Stir in water until dough comes together. Refrigerate at least one hour.

Roll your pie crust out and lay it in your pie dish.

For the chess:

Pre-heat oven to 350°F.   

Quarter your cookies and place them in the pie crust.

Whisk together sugar, brown sugar, and flour. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add in butter. Pour over cookies.

Cook for 45-60 minutes at 350°F, or until the top is golden brown and the center is mostly solid. A little jiggle is good, it will quickly firm up.

Let cool and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
24%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
5mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
45g
35%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
17µg
2%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
17mg
2%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Folate, total
25µg
6%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
19mg
6%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
54mg
8%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
87mg
6%
Water
31g
1%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.