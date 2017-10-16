The Baltimore Bomb Pie

A Berger cookie is quintessentially Baltimore, a cake like cookie topped with a rich ganache. It’s beyond indulgent, so rich that you can only eat one. Or at least, I can only eat one. The Baltimore Bomb is chopped up Berger cookies topped with a vanilla chess. The end result is rich and sweet but also light and incredibly delicious. Or so my guests said, I could only eat a sliver.
This recipe is courtesy of Biscuits & Such.
To make your pie crust, combine flour, sugar, and salt. Use your hands to work in shortening. Cube butter and work that in until the texture is like course corn meal. Stir in water until dough comes together. Refrigerate at least one hour.
Roll your pie crust out and lay it in your pie dish.
Pre-heat oven to 350°F.
Quarter your cookies and place them in the pie crust.
Whisk together sugar, brown sugar, and flour. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Add in butter. Pour over cookies.
Cook for 45-60 minutes at 350°F, or until the top is golden brown and the center is mostly solid. A little jiggle is good, it will quickly firm up.
Let cool and enjoy!