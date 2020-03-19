Quinoa salad

Cook the quinoa for about 20 minutes. If you like a bit more flavor, cook it in vegetable stock instead of water.

While the quinoa cooks, mix the black beans, corn and tomatoes. Chop the red onion and green pepper.

When the quinoa is nearly done cooking, wilt the kale (about 2 minutes) in a saute pan. Drizzle some lemon on it for flavoring.

Add the cooked quinoa and kale to the bowl. Top with avocado slices and cheese.