March 19, 2020 | 3:27pm
© Anujavijay/Dreamstime.com
After months of warm winter dishes, this nutrient-dense quinoa salad is an ideal side dish for the spring and summer months. It is best served chilled, and you can top it off with grilled salmon to make a meal of it.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup quinoa
- 4 Cups kale
- 3/4 can of black beans
- 3/4 can of corn
- 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup red onion
- 1 green pepper
- 1 avocado
- Cotija or cheddar cheese, to taste
Directions
Cook the quinoa for about 20 minutes. If you like a bit more flavor, cook it in vegetable stock instead of water.
While the quinoa cooks, mix the black beans, corn and tomatoes. Chop the red onion and green pepper.
When the quinoa is nearly done cooking, wilt the kale (about 2 minutes) in a saute pan. Drizzle some lemon on it for flavoring.
Add the cooked quinoa and kale to the bowl. Top with avocado slices and cheese.