These Are Pinterest's Most Popular Holiday Recipes

From wedding ideas to baby-shower games, Pinterest is our modern online bazaar of recipes and ideas. And as the holidays approach, searching through pinned meal ideas is like getting to page through a whole bookstore full of seasonal cookbooks. Pinterest recently released its 2018 Holiday Celebrations Report 2018. You’ll want to start bookmarking some of the most-pinned items now – and maybe practicing them before the holidays really start rolling.

The most popular holiday recipes pinned by site users lean heavily on the sweet side of the spread, and include Dutch apple pie, lovely apple cream-cheese rose tarts, homemade pumpkin pie, and soft gingerbread cookies. There’s one savory recipe among the batch: These adorable Christmas tree spinach-dip breadsticks.

Pinterest party-givers are pinning plenty of finger food and appetizer ideas to please a crowd. Cranberry Brie bites are festive and fancy, almost like little wrapped presents. Cauliflower kugel bites, which are kosher, are low-calorie and tasty, and mini cheese-ball bites speared with tiny pretzel sticks also made the top party food list. (Hot tip: Use the word “bites” if you want your recipe to score a Pinterest win, apparently.)

M&M Christmas cookie bars were the top holiday cookie on Pinterest, scoring more than 364,000 saves. And to wash it all down? Pomegranate rosemary prosecco drinks for alcohol-imbibers, and alcohol-free sugar plum punch topped the drink menu. Pinterest might bring you some new recipe ideas, but you’ll want to allow enough time to prep them all. Check out these make-ahead dishes you need this Thanksgiving.