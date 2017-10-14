Norovirus Outbreak Sickens 45 at Honolulu Restaurant

The Herringbone Waikiki restaurant in Honolulu temporarily closed this week after at least 45 people became ill after eating there. The state Department of Health says several of the cases were confirmed to be norovirus. More on Illness Chipotle Sued by Shareholders Over Foodborne Illness, Mice

According to the Seattle Times, the diners who reported falling ill all ate at the Herringbone Waikiki the previous weekend. The health department was notified on Monday, October 9, by a customer who said a group of five people had dined at the restaurant over the weekend, and everyone in the party became ill. After that, the number of sickened customers continued to grow. The restaurant voluntarily closed on Thursday, October 12, for cleaning.

The restaurant was cleaned and sanitized, and the health department says it has been inspected and cleared for re-opening.

Norovirus is one of the most common food-borne illnesses. In recent years it has sickened people due to contamination of water bottles, cruise ships, and Chipotle restaurants. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea.

The health department says it is aware of 45 people who say they became sick after eating at the restaurant that weekend. Everybody recovered after a couple days. Contracting norovirus is an extremely unpleasant experience, which is why it’s best to be careful around the foods most likely to cause food poisoning.