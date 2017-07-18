Chipotle Closes Store After 13 Reported Illnesses

A Chipotle restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, was shut down after at least 13 customers reported being sick after eating at the fast-casual chain.

According to multiple reports on crowdsourcing website iwaspoisoned.com, customers reported having symptoms including fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea after eating at the restaurant from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16.

The symptoms are consistent with norovirus, a highly contagious virus that can easily contaminate food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the same virus that affected Chipotle restaurants as recently as last year, including a Boston location that closed because of it.

“We are working with health authorities to understand what the cause may be and to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” Jim Marsden, Chipotle's executive director of food safety, told Business Insider. “The reported symptoms are consistent with norovirus. Norovirus does not come from our food supply, and it is safe to eat at Chipotle.”

