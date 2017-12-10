Victim of Shooting at Nick Lachey’s Bar Speaks Out After Suspect Arrested

Elizabeth Richardson, the bar manager at Nick Lachey’s Cincinnati bar, was shot in the face on Thanksgiving while leaving her place of work. Now the suspect in the shooting has turned himself into police, and Richardson says she’s been overwhelmed by support from her community after the attack. More on Crime Restaurateur, Daughter Assaulted Over Cold Chicken

According to ABC News, Richardson, a 27-year-old mother of a 3-year-old, was crossing the street on Thanksgiving after leaving Lachey’s, the Cincinnati sports bar owned by 98 Degrees heartthrob and Newlyweds star Nick Lachey, when she allegedly was almost hit by a van. She reportedly got into a verbal altercation with the driver, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her in the face.

On Thursday, December 7, Cincinnati police announced that suspect Lavoris Hightower had turned himself in. Hightower has since been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

Hightower’s lawyer maintains his client was innocent, while Richardson reportedly says she s “100 percent” certain Hightower was the one who shot her.

Richardson says she’s been overwhelmed by the way the community has come together for her.

“Words can’t even describe how grateful I am,” she said.

Lachey said 98 Degrees would be holding a benefit concert for Richardson, and the proceeds from the concert would go towards her medical expenses.