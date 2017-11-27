Nick Lachey’s Bartender Shot in the Face on Thanksgiving Morning

98 Degrees heartthrob Nick Lachey is asking fans for donations to aid the recovery process of an employee who was shot in the face after a shift at Lachey’s sports bar in Cincinnati. Bartender Ellie Richardson had just left work around 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving and was crossing the street when she was nearly hit by a van. The 27-year-old found herself in a verbal argument with the driver, who pulled a gun and shot her in the face, according to FOX 19.

Richardson sustained injuries to her face and jaw but remains in stable condition. A YouCaring fundraiser has been started to help with her recovery. So far, just over $41,000 has been raised.

“Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!” Lachey wrote on Twitter. In another post, he called her the “brightest light” and said she would “find a way to shine through this darkness.”

Brother, band-mate, and bar co-owner Drew Lachey has also reached out over social media to ask fans for help.

As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault. If u have any info about it please contact the authorities or u can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers. ❤️https://t.co/YmpA4D1ftf — Drew Lachey (@DrewLachey) November 25, 2017

“As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault. If u have any info about it please contact the authorities or u can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers. (heart emoji),” he wrote on Twitter.

A post shared by Lachey's Bar (@lacheysbar) on Jul 7, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Authorities have yet to find the person who shot Richardson, but they’re looking for a black man in his 20s with gold-rimmed glasses and a light beard, according to FOX 19. Security footage of the suspect’s van has been posted to the Cincinnati Police Department’s official Twitter page. Anyone with information connected to this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Do you recognize this van? If you do, @CincyPD would like to know. Call Crime Stoppers w/ any tips 514-352-3040. #cash4clues pic.twitter.com/B7CwMXc1Pa — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) November 23, 2017

For more criminal activity in the food world, here are the 9 most memorable crimes that went down at fast food restaurants.