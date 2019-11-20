Taco Bell Is Testing New Crispy Tortilla Chicken Strips

In 2018, Taco Bell debuted $1 Nacho Fries seasoned with Mexican spices and served with a side of liquid cheese. This twist on a fast food staple was an instant hit, surpassing the Doritos Locos Taco for most successful product launch in company history. Now, the chain is taking a crack at another iconic fast food dish: fried chicken.

Taco Bell is currently testing Crispy Tortilla Chicken strips, which come on their own in orders of two or three, or as part of a taco with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream.



Courtesy of Taco Bell

The new poultry product features all-white chicken meat soaked in a jalapeno buttermilk-flavored marinade that’s then rolled in crunchy tortilla chip coating seasoned with a blend of spices including jalapeno, garlic and onion. A new “signature dipping sauce” is served on the side. No word on what’s in that, but it looks like some sort of chipotle mayo situation.

Believe it or not, Taco Bell has sold chicken tenders before. In an email, a company spokesperson told The Daily Meal that the Chickstar and the Crispy Biscuit Taco both launched nationally in 2014, and both items included chicken strips. However, this will be the first time customers can taste Taco Bell's chicken tenders a la carte.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Tortilla Chicken is currently testing at select locations in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, for a limited time before making a nationwide debut in 2020. Get it for $1.99 per taco, $2.99 per two-piece or $3.99 per three-piece. You can also order it as part of a $5 box with a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5 Layer, crunchy taco and medium drink; or $7 box with 2 chicken tacos, a Beefy 5 Layer, chips and cheese, and a medium drink. Only time will tell how this stacks up against the Crunchwrap Supreme, one of the most famous fast food menu items of all time.