Taco Bell Is Testing New Toasted Breakfast Burritos in Tennessee
We're going to take our horse to the Old Town Road and ride it through the Taco Bell drive-thru, because restaurants in Nashville are selling Toasted Breakfast Burritos, y’all. For a limited time only, Tennesseeans can find the new item in three varieties from 6 to 11 a.m.
The first option is the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which features your choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend and a hash brown wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla. This can be ordered a la carte for $1.99 or paired with another hash brown (because why not?) and medium drink for $4.19.
Next up is the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with a double serving of scrambled eggs; your choice of bacon, sausage or steak; a three-cheese blend; Fiesta Potatoes and pico de gallo in a toasted flour tortilla. The bacon and sausage versions are $2.79 a la carte and $4.99 with a hash brown and medium drink. The steak burrito is $3.49 a la carte and $5.69 as part of the combo.
Last but not least is the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito made with eggs, nacho cheese sauce and your choice of sausage, bacon or Fiesta Potatoes in a toasted flour tortilla. This is available a la carte only and, wait for it, only costs a dollar. Wallets everywhere are rejoicing.
Also new to Taco Bell is a slushie closely related to Mountain Dew Baja Blast, the Cherry Sunset Freeze. This colorful frozen drink features a pineapple base with a cherry syrup swirl. The regular size costs $2.39 and a large is $2.59, but you can get a regular for just $1 from 2 to 5 p.m. every day nationwide. According to a company spokesperson, it tastes like summer — just like these cocktails you need to make before the season is over.