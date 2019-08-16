We're going to take our horse to the Old Town Road and ride it through the Taco Bell drive-thru, because restaurants in Nashville are selling Toasted Breakfast Burritos, y’all. For a limited time only, Tennesseeans can find the new item in three varieties from 6 to 11 a.m.

The 50 Best Burritos in America



Courtesy of Taco Bell

The first option is the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which features your choice of bacon or sausage, eggs, nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend and a hash brown wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla. This can be ordered a la carte for $1.99 or paired with another hash brown (because why not?) and medium drink for $4.19.



Courtesy of Taco Bell

Next up is the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with a double serving of scrambled eggs; your choice of bacon, sausage or steak; a three-cheese blend; Fiesta Potatoes and pico de gallo in a toasted flour tortilla. The bacon and sausage versions are $2.79 a la carte and $4.99 with a hash brown and medium drink. The steak burrito is $3.49 a la carte and $5.69 as part of the combo.



Courtesy of Taco Bell

Last but not least is the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito made with eggs, nacho cheese sauce and your choice of sausage, bacon or Fiesta Potatoes in a toasted flour tortilla. This is available a la carte only and, wait for it, only costs a dollar. Wallets everywhere are rejoicing.



Courtesy of Taco Bell

Also new to Taco Bell is a slushie closely related to Mountain Dew Baja Blast, the Cherry Sunset Freeze. This colorful frozen drink features a pineapple base with a cherry syrup swirl. The regular size costs $2.39 and a large is $2.59, but you can get a regular for just $1 from 2 to 5 p.m. every day nationwide. According to a company spokesperson, it tastes like summer — just like these cocktails you need to make before the season is over.