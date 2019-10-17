It’s spooky season and this Halloween, Stella Artois is releasing a brand new brew that’s darker than your soul. The Anheuser-Busch-owned brand is launching its first-ever limited-edition holiday beer, which also happens to be its first-ever dark beer, appropriately called Midnight Lager.

15 Reasons to Drink a Beer Every Day

The obsidian-hued brew is a black lager with notes of Belgian dark chocolate and freshly brewed espresso. It has 5.4% ABV and comes in a sleek new black and gold bottle. Before it makes its nationwide debut, Midnight Lager will be available exclusively in historic Sleepy Hollow, New York — home to legendary undead equestrian, the Headless Horseman.



Courtesy of Stella Artois

Thirsty locals and visitors alike can stop by one of seven Sleepy Hollow watering holes for Midnight Lager from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween. Get it for free at J.P. Doyle’s (48 Beekman Avenue) and The Hudson Anchor (222 Beekman Avenue).

If you can’t make it to either of those locations, the jet-black beer will be available for purchase while supplies last at nearby bars including Set Back Inn (33 Main St., Tarrytown), EATalia on the Hudson (385 S. Riverside Ave., Croton-On-Hudson), 105 Twenty Bar & Grill (120 Grand St., Croton-On-Hudson), The Tavern at Croton Landing (41 N. Riverside Ave., Croton-On-Hudson) and The Grandstand (197 Grand St., Croton-On-Hudson).

For drinkers elsewhere, Stella Artois' Midnight Lager will be available across the country starting Nov. 4. Get it at your local grocery store or anywhere that sells beer for the same price as normal Stella Artois. If you're lucky, you might even find it on tap at the best bar in your state.