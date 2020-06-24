With 95% of stores open and new walk-up concept cafes on the way, Starbucks is back in the swing of things for summer in the wake of coronavirus closures. New today, the chain launched a new summertime menu with on-trend plant-based products. Starbucks now has an Impossible Breakfast Sandwich and two non-dairy drinks — Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam and Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam.

So, what's in them? The Cold Brew with Cinnamon Almondmilk Foam is built with regular Starbucks cold brew, cinnamon, vanilla syrup and almond milk cold foam. The Cold Brew with Dark Cocoa Almondmilk Foam also starts with cold brew, and is topped with mocha sauce, cocoa powder and almond milk cold foam. Both drinks are devoid of animal products, but they are not certified vegan.

The Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, Starbucks’ first-ever plant-based breakfast sandwich in the U.S., is also launching at most locations nationwide. The vegetarian bakery item is made with faux-meat sausage, cage-free fried egg and aged cheddar cheese on ciabatta bread. One sandwich has 22 grams of protein.



Courtesy of Starbucks

Separately, after a successful trial in the Midwest in January, Starbucks is now offering oat milk in California. Both markets can enjoy the dairy alternative in any beverage or as part of the new Cold Brew with Cinnamon Oatmilk Foam, which tops Starbucks cold brew with cinnamon, vanilla syrup and oat milk cold foam.

Because of the pandemic, ordering out looks a little different right now. For efficiency, use the Starbucks app to order ahead with contactless payment or use Uber Eats to get your items delivered for free. Clicking "add to cart" never felt so good — just ask the people who indulged in the most popular delivery items during the coronavirus pandemic.