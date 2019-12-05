Starbucks Wants You to Guess the Flavor of Its New Creamer

Starbucks is launching a new creamer, but you have to guess what it is. The coffee chain announced a brand-new flavor for its grocery store lineup — sort of. For now, it's a complete mystery. Starbucks is asking fans to guess what they're going to announce, and whoever cracks the case gets to try it first.

From Dec. 5-11, fans can tweet their predictions using the hashtags #StarbucksCreamerMysteryFlavor and #giveaway. The first 50 people who get it right will receive a bottle before it hits shelves nationwide in January.

This is like, the toughest challenge in the world because unlike similar contests — Mystery Oreos, for example — you don’t get to try the product before you make your guess. You just have to take a shot in the dark. It could be pickles for all we know. (It won’t be pickles.)

At least we can (not) narrow it down by letting you know that Starbucks already sells caramel, white chocolate and cinnamon dolce creamers. Whatever it is, we hope it's good enough to make your home-brewed coffee the best in America.