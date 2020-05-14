That cheese sauce that's half the reason you even order those amazing fries at Shake Shack is now something you can recreate at home. On May 11, the burger chain posted a video on Twitter and Facebook featuring its culinary director Mark Rosati that revealed the ingredients and step-by-step instructions on how to make this cult favorite fast food menu item.

The beginning of the video lists everything you'll need, which include American cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, onions and heavy cream as the main ingredients.

From there, it's a relatively simple one-pot recipe where you cook the veggies until they're soft, allow the flavors to combine and whisk until you get a creamy, cheesy sauce.

Our new cooking-along series, Shake Shack at Your Shack, is here! In our first episode, our Culinary Director is teaching you how to make our classic cheese sauce at home. Trust us... you’ll want to drizzle this fan favorite on everything! #ShakeShack #AtYourShack pic.twitter.com/yNqmRdXMOI — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) May 11, 2020

Not only is this sauce perfect for smothering your french fries in, but it can also be used as a dip for chips or a delicious addition to some next-level burgers or attempted recreations of your favorite fast food menu items.



Shake Shack Cheese Sauce Recipe

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups of American cheese

2 cups of cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon of canola oil

1 tablespoon of white wine vinegar

6 thin slices of jalapeño

3/4 cup of onion

1/2 tablespoon of salt

2 tablespoons of peppercorns

2 cups of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of white wine

Directions:

Heat pan on stove and add canola oil.

Add onions, jalapeños, peppercorns, salt and cook until onions are soft and translucent.

Deglaze pan by adding white wine vinegar and white wine.

After vinegar and white wine have reduced down, add heavy cream.

Turn off heat and allow to steep for 30 minutes.

Strain cream to separate from solids.

Return cream to pan and bring to a boil.

Add cheeses and whisk until creamy without any chunks.

Add gravy, if preferred, to make it "disco style" and serve with food of your choice.