Pizza Hut’s Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza Is Back

Pizza Hut debuted its Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza in 2016 and, three years later, it’s back on menus nationwide. The appetizer/pizza hybrid features 16 garlic knots stuffed with melted cheese baked into the crust of a classic pizza with sauce, cheese and your choice of toppings.

The delivery chain has resurrected a number of innovative crusts this year, including the Cheesy Bites Pizza with 28 fromage-filled roll-ups that more or less look like pigs in a blanket, but with cheese in a blanket instead of pig. There was also the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza featuring 16 bready pockets overflowing with melted mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, Asiago and fontina.



Courtesy of Pizza Hut

The Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza is currently available for a limited time only for delivery, carryout or dine-in at participating Pizza Hut locations in the U.S. Pricing is subject to location, but at one Hut in Brooklyn, New York, one large Stuffed Garlic Knots Pizza with one topping comes to $13.99 before tax.



Courtesy of Pizza Hut

A large comes with eight slices. You can’t get it in a small or medium. Adding more than the regular amount of cheese, a specialty pizza or more than one topping costs extra. If you're looking for the best of the best with no funny business in the crust, have a stab at the best pizza in your state.