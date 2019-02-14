It’s not always enjoyable to eat pizza crust, because sometimes it’s pretty dry — those are just the facts. Everything is better covered in sauce and cheese. Everything! But news flash: Pizza Hut’s Ultimate Cheesy Crust is back, and its edges are rimmed with 16 bready pockets overflowing with sexy melted mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, Asiago and fontina cheeses.

Now that’s a lot of cheese, but America is obsessed with it in every way, so we’re here for it too. According to Pizza Hut, America’s favorite pizza chain surveyed 1,000 participants on the subject, and 96 percent identified as “cheese lovers” and 46 percent said they’d rather give alcohol or sex up for a month than go without cheese. Nearly 25 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t date someone who didn’t love cheese as much as they do. Now that’s just cold, but to be fair, science says we should all eat more cheese. Don’t let the haters stop you from being your healthiest self.



Courtesy of Pizza Hut

Per usual, prices vary by location, but one large Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza costs $13.99 in the New York City area. You can only get it in that size, as there are no options to order a small or medium pie. Go big or go home, am I right? Pockets of ooey-gooey cheese on crust may sound perplexing, but truth be told, some of America’s most iconic pizzas bear little to no resemblance to the standard pie.