Walmart is stocking up for the holiday season with a Santa sack of items exclusive to the superstore such as this Chips Ahoy ice cream sandwich kit and Elf on the Shelf Cakebites in vanilla and hot cocoa. Now, the big-box retailer is dropping an icy sweet treat to complement the cozy drink it was inspired by: Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate ice cream.

The festive new product made by Breyers features dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips swirled together with mint ice cream. According to a spokesperson for Walmart, it’s made with real cocoa and real mint.

Talenti is also taking over the frozen section this year, but the brand’s holiday-themed sweet treats are not exclusive to Walmart. Its holiday treat lineup includes frozen twists on seasonal favorites. Shoppers will find returning Pumpkin Pie, Old World Eggnog and Peppermint Bark flavors online at Target, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Sprouts and perhaps the best grocery store in your state.