Ice pops give us life in the summer when the sun dries us up like starfish out of water. But this year, consumers will notice a change in one of the nation’s most popular brands of the icy treat. Otter Pops — known for vibrant pops of blue, red, orange and green — are now “colorless.”

No, they’re not invisible; they're now a shade of tan that reflects their main ingredient, apple juice. The brand is ridding its formula of artificial colors and dyes and going with natural ingredients instead. The new-and-improved Otter Pops are made with 100 percent fruit juice, and even though they won't be as pretty, it’s OK because they’re better for you.

Even though these pops have been stripped of those vibrant artificial colors, all of the original flavors remain the same, including Louie-Bloo Raspberry, Sir Isaac Lime, Alexander the Grape, Poncho Punch, Strawberry Short Kook and Little Orphan Orange.

Here’s the short ingredients list in full: water, apple juice from concentrate, sugar and two percent or less of the following: natural flavors, citric acid, sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate.

If you love Otter Pops the way they used to be, don't worry — they're not being discontinued. You can still find them on Amazon and at Walmart, Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, WinCo Foods, Safeway and Costco. According to Foodbeast, the ones without artificial colors are currently only available at Costcos in California, Oregon and Washington. Maybe someday they'll make way to the best grocery store in every state.