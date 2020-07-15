Christmas is coming early this year, at least in the candy aisle. It may be the middle of summer, but M&M’s has announced its latest seasonal flavor: sugar cookie. We're singing "Jingle Bells" and sipping a tall glass of milk already.

Dessert Recipes That Are Difficult but Will Impress

But don't hang your stockings quite yet. These new Christmas candies won’t be available in stores until November.

We know that M&M’s can make a great addition to your cookies, but now the situation is reversed. These M&M’s Sugar Cookie features white chocolate wrapped in a sugar cookie-flavored shell with a crispy center. Be prepared to be flooded with nostalgic memories of setting out cookies from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Though these candies won't be on sale for several months, M&M’s is holding a social media contest on its official Twitter and Instagram on July 25 for fans to win an exclusive first taste. All you have to do is comment on either post to win a pack of the new M&M’s flavor. But be prepared to comment quickly; M&M's are among the most popular candies in America.