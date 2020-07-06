Many bars and restaurants across the country have put the brakes on reopening, citing a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the U.S. This now includes McDonald’s, which won’t allow customers into its dining rooms for at least three more weeks.

In a letter viewed by The Daily Meal, the chain announced it would pause reopening plans for 21 days to protect restaurant teams and customers. This makes the Golden Arches the first major restaurant chain to do so, though many small businesses have taken this precaution as well. Other chains simply have not announced reopening dates.

More than 2,000 of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants had already reopened their dining rooms, according to Restaurant Business Online. These spots in particular are now required to review guidance from local and state health officials to determine whether they need to reduce service to drive-thru, delivery and/or takeout only.

The company is giving all locations the opportunity to close open dining rooms, even if they don’t need to. If they do choose to remain open, operators should continue to check workers’ temperature, sanitize work stations and anything customers touch on a regular basis, enforce social distancing and focus on contactless methods.

These protocols aren’t unique to the food industry during the pandemic, but they will be among the many changes sticking around in restaurants after coronavirus.