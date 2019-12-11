General Mills just launched a brand-new cereal inspired by Jolly Rancher. The colorful crunchy pieces represent most of the candy’s flavors: grape, cherry, apple, watermelon and blue raspberry.

According to @i_need_a_snack_, who taste-tested the product, it smells like a freshly opened bag of assorted Jolly Ranchers but tastes more like Trix. The pink, green, purple and blue bites look similar to the classic breakfast cereal too.

“I love Trix, so I’m in no way saying this cereal is bad it’s actually really good. It’s just I wish that we could have had that really spot on Jolly Rancher taste,” the food blogger wrote on Instagram. “At the end of the day this is a great go to snack whether your (sic) eating it dry or in a bowl of milk!”

General Mills’ Jolly Rancher cereal is out now and, according to a representative for Walmart, is exclusive to the superstore for 60 days before it will be available elsewhere. The box, which appears to be family size, costs $3.64. We’re not sure how we feel about this (we haven’t tried it), but one thing’s for certain: these long-gone breakfast cereals need to make a comeback.