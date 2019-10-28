The holiday season is upon us, and stores are starting to stock their candy aisles with delicious sweet treats. Reese’s Cups and Kit Kat bars make perfect stocking stuffers, but this year, Hershey’s gave the two confections a makeover that will make you sing, “fa la la la la la la la la.”

12 of the Weirdest Christmas Traditions From Around the World

Well, one of them at least. The Hershey’s team rolled up to The Daily Meal’s office with a Santa-sized sack of chocolate that we ate happily.

The Reese’s Holiday Lights ($3.49), which were designed to look like the big ol’ bulbs strung around your tree, look like eggs covered in red and tin foil. When you unwrap and bite in, you’ll find that they’re super dense. “The Holiday Lights are a meal of chocolate,” one editor said. She called them a “human Kong,” in reference to the rubber dog toy that owners stuff with peanut butter in hopes of keeping their canine heckin’ happy for as long as possible. The lights, of course, don’t taste like rubber. They just taste like chocolate bulbs that have a lot of peanut butter in them. If that’s your thing, game on. We are loyal to the OG cup.



Courtesy of Hershey's

Now, Hershey’s new Kit Kat ($3.49) is sweet cinnamon-flavored. Daily Meal editors are huge Kit Kat fans, but the majority of our team found this flavor revolting. One editor called it “wack” and another thought it tasted like Svedka. Shockingly, two staffers thought these tasted eerily similar to normal chocolate Kit Kats with a subtle hint of cinnamon.

Something our taste buds could agree on were the Dipped Pretzels ($3.49) with white creme and tiny sprinkles. These would make Santa's nice list for sure. You get a good sweet and salty combo with the creme and literal flakes of salt underneath. They’re not super indulgent, but you could find yourself plowing through an entire bag if you’re not careful. They’re addicting.

Also new this year are seasonal Reese’s Mystery Shapes, which have a way better peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio than the Holiday Lights, and a Mix & Mingle Tin ($7.99) with Hershey’s Cookies and Creme Drops, Candy Coated Milk Chocolates (these look like M&M’s), Whoppers and mini pretzels. Sounds like if you need a hostess gift, this could be your one-way ticket to becoming the best holiday party guest ever.