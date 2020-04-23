When we think of America's diners, we imagine some of the best breakfast plates around, from perfectly scrambled eggs, crispy bacon and buttered toast to juicy burgers, patty melts and other greasy eats. Because of coronavirus’ brutal impact on the restaurant industry, these local spots are in need of love more than ever, and Heinz is helping to make that possible.

Now through May 31, the condiment company is asking fans to nominate their favorite diner to receive a one-time, no-strings-attached grant for $2,000 to be used toward rent and operating costs. Heinz has committed to donating $1 million in total for 500 qualifying diners. In addition to ordering takeout from these spots right now, this is another way to show love for your favorite local business.



Arnaud Montagard/Courtesy of Heinz

“For decades, diners’ doors have been open to all of us,” Dalia Adler, brand building lead at Heinz, said in a statement. “At a time where every bit counts, we want to do what we can to help take care of these special places that are so much more to our families than just a restaurant.”

Qualifying businesses must be independently owned with less than three locations, legally operating with the proper documentation in place to serve food and able to provide a W-9 tax form.

To nominate your local spot, go to HeinzforDiners.com and fill out the short form. If your submission is chosen, a representative from Heinz will reach out to you and the nominated diner via phone or email confirming that it has been selected to receive the funds. To see what other brands are doing to help communities across the country, here's what KFC, Chipotle, Starbucks and more are doing to give back during coronavirus.