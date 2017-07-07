Jonah Hill Got Buff, and Here’s How

You’ve seen Jonah Hill in many forms, from his teenage character on the ultimate quest to score booze for a high school party in Superbad to his role as a sleazy businessman in Wolf of Wall Street. Throughout his years as an actor, his weight has fluctuated — and as with any celebrity transformation, the internet is intrigued.

Recently, Hill has been captured by the paparazzi looking fit as ever, and according to the actor he followed a pretty simple regimen to achieve his trim look.

In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Hill credits fellow 21 Jump Street actor Channing Tatum.

“I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill recalled. In response, Tatum told him “Yes … of course you will. It's the simplest thing in the entire world.”

The Oscar nominee, 33, first got serious about weight loss when filming Moneybags with Brad Pitt 6 years ago. "It was just mostly diet," he told ABC News in 2012. "I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something. ... I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me." He also had to give up beer, he said in a 2013 interview

