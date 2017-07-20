Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Put Marshmallows on Hot Dogs and People Are Confused

You don’t typically see this in America

Ivanka Trump celebrated her daughter Arabella’s birthday with balloons, presents, and a Filipino dish that left many scratching their heads.

In Trump’s Instagram story, she posted a picture of hot dogs topped with marshmallows on a stick and wrote, “Keeping it healthy.”

Many people took to Twitter to express their confusion over the seemingly odd combination.

However, the snack is actually a common dish served at children’s birthday parties in the Philippines.

Natalia Roxas, co-founder of Filipino Kitchen, told Delish that hot dogs in the Philippines are redder than the ones Trump served since they’re typically made of pork.

“It tastes like a party,” Roxas said. “I have fond memories eating this. Our marshmallow is made sweeter, so it gives you a salty-sweet dynamic. But especially when the hotdog is fresh off the pan or grill, the marshmallow has a slight melt on it, and you get a gooey bite with your hotdog.”

