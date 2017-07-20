Ivanka Trump Put Marshmallows on Hot Dogs and People Are Confused

Ivanka Trump celebrated her daughter Arabella’s birthday with balloons, presents, and a Filipino dish that left many scratching their heads.

In Trump’s Instagram story, she posted a picture of hot dogs topped with marshmallows on a stick and wrote, “Keeping it healthy.”

Scenes from Arabella Kushner's 6th birthday party (with quite a balloon installation!) 🎈🎂🎁🎀 pic.twitter.com/KrMeik8rYl — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 17, 2017

Many people took to Twitter to express their confusion over the seemingly odd combination.

Is that marshmallow and hot dog? Rich people are weird pic.twitter.com/tmkN7fGyD0 — brian (@bribri_an) July 18, 2017

The Trump family simply cannot be trusted pic.twitter.com/1pji0kwcsY — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 18, 2017

that pictures scares me on so many levels. — Kelly Hoey (@jkhoey) July 18, 2017

literally what is that — sarahnormal activity (@snowak) July 18, 2017

However, the snack is actually a common dish served at children’s birthday parties in the Philippines.

Ivanka Trump was spotted putting hotdogs and marshmallows on a stick. my Filipino kids knows what's up — mariah (@cheekymariah) July 19, 2017

Who was Ivanka's caterer? Are they Filipino? Lmao — Mmina Maclang (@thoughtspresso) July 19, 2017

Natalia Roxas, co-founder of Filipino Kitchen, told Delish that hot dogs in the Philippines are redder than the ones Trump served since they’re typically made of pork.

“It tastes like a party,” Roxas said. “I have fond memories eating this. Our marshmallow is made sweeter, so it gives you a salty-sweet dynamic. But especially when the hotdog is fresh off the pan or grill, the marshmallow has a slight melt on it, and you get a gooey bite with your hotdog.”