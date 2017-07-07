Pringles and Nissin Made Ramen-Flavored Chips

If you’ve ever had a crazy chip flavor idea, chances are Pringles has thought of it too. Throughout the years, the chip company has come out with flavors like Jamaican jerk, sugar cookie, quesadilla, and white chocolate. Recently, Pringles launched its newest flavor, and it tastes like a classic dorm room staple: instant ramen.

Pringles teamed up with Nissin — the company behind Cup Noodles and Top Ramen — to create chicken ramen-flavored chips.

According to a Kellogg's company blog post, “flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp.”

The limited-edition chips will only be available at Dollar General stores starting in late July. The suggested retail price is $1.50.

If you’re really on a ramen kick, a Texas-based beer company, The Collective Brewing Project, released a beer called Cup O’ Beer brewed with 55 pounds of ramen noodles, VinePair reported. The beer was a limited release, but was described as tasting “lightly tart” with a “limey kick.”

