Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo Are the Reigning Champions of the 2017 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

On July 4, the annual Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest took place at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. Competitors Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo won the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

Chestnut, also known as “Jaws,” won the contest for a record 10th time by eating a total of 72 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, beating fellow competitor Carmen Cincotti, who downed 62. Chestnut beat his own record from last year, when he ate 70 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

“There's no secret: I love to eat, and I love doing it, I love to win, so I had to figure out my body and push it to the limit,” Chestnut told ESPN after the win.

Sudo took home the title in the women’s division by eating 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. The win marked her fourth year in a row taking home the title.

