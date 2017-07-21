Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Employee Heroically Saves Colleague From Choking

The employee is a local college student who learned the safety procedure in high school

A fast-food worker was on his lunch break when he stepped in to help his co-worker, who had gotten into some unexpected trouble.

Andrew Myrant, an employee at the Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Chick-fil-A location noticed his co-worker signaling that he was choking and quickly jumped in to give him the Heimlich maneuver, ABC News reported.

“I mean, it makes me feel pretty awkward because I don't feel like it, but they say 'hero' a lot, and one of my managers bought me a sandwich for the other day, so that was nice,” he told ABC News.

In video footage, Myrant sits back down to eat after the food is dislodged from his co-workers throat.

news