Everything You Need to Know About Starbucks’ New Summer Menu

Starbucks is switching things up this summer with new menu items including iced drinks, breakfast wraps, and more.
To cool down, Starbucks is offering two new iced espresso drinks: the Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte and the Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato, both of which have previously rolled out as limited-time offerings (earlier this year and in 2016, respectively).
For breakfast and lunch, you can now order three new menu items: a seared steak, egg, and tomatillo wrap; a chicken and quinoa protein bowl with black beans and greens; and a vegan lentil and vegetable protein bowl with brown rice, all available year-round. While the new wrap and chicken and quinoa protein bowl will be available at all U.S. locations, the vegan bowl will only be available at select stores in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, New York City, and Washington, D.C.
Lastly, Starbucks added two new sweets to it lineup — Raspberry Whoopie Pie and Cake Pop with — which are available during the summer while supplies last.
The Guy Fieri bathing suit has flaming sunglasses and an awkwardly placed blond goatee
Paying mortgage or rent doesn’t have to be a huge financial burden
It’ll probably be coming to a location near you within a month
Denali and Glacier Bay National Parks get all the love, but you can avoid the crowds