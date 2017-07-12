Everything You Need to Know About Starbucks’ New Summer Menu

Starbucks is switching things up this summer with new menu items including iced drinks, breakfast wraps, and more.

To cool down, Starbucks is offering two new iced espresso drinks: the Iced Cascara Coconutmilk Latte and the Iced Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato, both of which have previously rolled out as limited-time offerings (earlier this year and in 2016, respectively).

Starbucks

Starbucks is also adding Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions to the menu, which will stick around beyond summer as a part of the company’s permanent menu. The infusions are made of “steeped fruit and botanical blends” combined with Teavana iced tea and come in three different flavors: pineapple black tea, strawberry green tea , and peach citrus white tea. As with other Starbucks drinks, the company encourages fans to be creative and mix and match flavors to create their own infusions.

Starbucks

In honor of the new tea infusions, Starbucks is hosting a “Free Tea Friday” on July 14 at participating Starbucks locations from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time. During the Starbucks happy hour, customers can get one free tall Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusion while supplies last.

For breakfast and lunch, you can now order three new menu items: a seared steak, egg, and tomatillo wrap; a chicken and quinoa protein bowl with black beans and greens; and a vegan lentil and vegetable protein bowl with brown rice, all available year-round. While the new wrap and chicken and quinoa protein bowl will be available at all U.S. locations, the vegan bowl will only be available at select stores in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

Lastly, Starbucks added two new sweets to it lineup — Raspberry Whoopie Pie and Cake Pop with — which are available during the summer while supplies last.