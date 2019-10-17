sam's club dog advent calendar
Courtesy of Sam's Club
Sam’s Club Launches Advent Calendar for Dogs

By
How doggone cute
sam's club dog advent calendar
Courtesy of Sam's Club

Opening the doors on an advent calendar is a fun way to count down the days until Santa shimmies down the chimney. That’s 24 days of single-serving chocolate, wine, cheese, beer and other prizes — like dog treats. No, not for you. Sam’s Club’s new Advent Calendar for Dogs is for four-legged furballs only.

19 Reasons Rescue Dogs Make Better Pets

So, what’s inside? Fifty-five grain-free treats in nine varieties including duck fillets, duck bites, duck hamburgers, chicken fillets, chicken hamburgers, chicken bites, turkey stars, turkey bites and a bull meat pizzle stick. Each one is all-natural and made with just two ingredients: 95% real meat and 5% glycerine, an FDA-approved compound that’s often used to slightly sweeten food and keep it moist.

dog advent calendar

Courtesy of Sam's Club

Sam’s Club’s Advent Calendar for Dogs is available now in-store and online for $9.98 (18 cents per treat). If you’re a Plus member, you can get it delivered to your doggy door for free.



If you don’t have a Sam’s Club in your area, Aldi is also selling a holiday-themed dog advent calendar. The 25-count box features a smug pug driving a red convertible with a Christmas tree in the back. Each “omega-packed” treat is made with salmon and sweet potato. This product goes on sale nationwide starting Nov. 11 for $5.89.

aldi dog advent calendar

Courtesy of Aldi
Whichever you choose, you’ll be sure to get a few wags and a slurp across the face. Life is better with a dog and even though it takes a lot to care for them, there are so many ways they take care of you. From heart health to high self-esteem, here are 15 ways man’s best friend is making you a better person.

