Opening the doors on an advent calendar is a fun way to count down the days until Santa shimmies down the chimney. That’s 24 days of single-serving chocolate, wine, cheese, beer and other prizes — like dog treats. No, not for you. Sam’s Club’s new Advent Calendar for Dogs is for four-legged furballs only.

So, what’s inside? Fifty-five grain-free treats in nine varieties including duck fillets, duck bites, duck hamburgers, chicken fillets, chicken hamburgers, chicken bites, turkey stars, turkey bites and a bull meat pizzle stick. Each one is all-natural and made with just two ingredients: 95% real meat and 5% glycerine, an FDA-approved compound that’s often used to slightly sweeten food and keep it moist.



Courtesy of Sam's Club

Sam’s Club’s Advent Calendar for Dogs is available now in-store and online for $9.98 (18 cents per treat). If you’re a Plus member, you can get it delivered to your doggy door for free.





If you don’t have a Sam’s Club in your area, Aldi is also selling a holiday-themed dog advent calendar. The 25-count box features a smug pug driving a red convertible with a Christmas tree in the back. Each “omega-packed” treat is made with salmon and sweet potato. This product goes on sale nationwide starting Nov. 11 for $5.89.



Courtesy of Aldi

Whichever you choose, you'll be sure to get a few wags and a slurp across the face. Life is better with a dog and even though it takes a lot to care for them, there are so many ways they take care of you.