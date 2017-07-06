pasta

Africa Studio / Shutterstock

  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. How to Do It
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. How to Do It

Brooklyn Cook Shows the World How to Have Your Rosé and Eat It Too With Alfredo Recipe

By
Editor
And the recipe is pretty simple

Summer is the season for rosé, but now instead of just drinking your wine, you can eat it too, thanks to Brooklyn-based cook Grant Melton.

More on Pasta

Melton recently shared the recipe on his website for a “quick pasta supper” with the wine and a classic white pasta sauce. According to his recipe, you only need 1/4 cup of rosé along with linguine, salt, pepper, and other Alfredo pasta ingredients.

Melton displayed his creation on his website and Instagram, presenting the wine/pasta combination on a millennial pink plate with a glass of rosé on the side.

A post shared by Grant W. Melton (@grantmelton) on

Melton says he never went to culinary school but received a “first class food education” from Rachael Ray herself by working on her talk show. Now he’s cooking up new recipes of his own, with rosé Alfredo being one of them.

To read about 50 of the best rosés for summer, click here.

Related Links
MIT Engineers Invented Mind-Blowing Shape-Shifting PastaThis Simple Trick Knocks Calories Out of Your Pasta
Tags
alfredo
wine
pasta
rose
news