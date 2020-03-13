Every Chain Offering Free Delivery Right Now

Other chains are following in the footsteps of Chipotle, which recently announced free delivery on purchases of $10 or more through March as a way for diners to avoid public spaces during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chipotle

These meals will be made in kitchens dedicated to digital orders using a separate line of ingredients than what's available to walk-in diners, and everything that goes out for delivery will be protected by a tamper-evident packaging seal. You can even leave a note for your delivery driver to limit direct contact.

KFC

From March 14 through April 26, KFC will also offer free delivery. Unlike Chipotle, you don’t need to spend a certain amount of money to get the deal, but a small fee will apply to orders under $12 before tax, tip and fees. To get the deal, order directly on kfc.com or through third-party services Grubhub and Seamless. Those who prefer to pick up their meal can do so by placing an order at kfc.com and then heading to their local restaurant’s designated pick-up area at the front counter.

Burger King

Burger King currently has $0 delivery fees on Grubhub for orders over $10. Starting on March 16, the burger chain will have free delivery on Postmates and, over the next month, free delivery will be available through all of Burger King's third-party partners including DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

If you're in the mood for ribs or pit-smoked chicken wings, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has initiated contactless free delivery. The option is available at participating locations nationwide now through April 30. Like Chipotle, all Dickey's food will come sealed with a tamper guard.

H-E-B

Getting people their prescription drugs is just as important as making sure they're fed, so Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B is temporarily offering free delivery on all pharmacy orders. All you have to do is call your local H-E-B pharmacy and request that your prescription be delivered to your home or work address. Same-day orders are available only on weekdays, you can only pay with a credit card and you must be 18 years or older to accept the delivery.

CVS

If you have a prescription at CVS, the drugstore is also waiving fees on home delivery.

"When you're in a position to increase convenience and help provide some peace of mind, you act," Troyen Brennan, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health, said in a statement. "As long as COVID-19 continues to be a threat, we'll maintain a relentless focus on how best to serve our patients, members and customers."

The Daily Meal has reached out to see which other companies plan to follow suit, and we will update this article as we receive their responses. In the meantime, if you’re planning on stocking your shelves instead of ordering out, here’s what you should consider picking up at the store.