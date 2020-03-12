Chipotle Is Offering Free Delivery Through March

Chipotle is helping hungry customers stay away from crowded public spaces where people could be susceptible to coronavirus. The burrito chain has just announced that it will offer free delivery on mobile orders of $10 or more from March 15 through March 31.

The 50 best burritos in America

Most online orders at Chipotle are made in the Delivery Kitchen, which features a dedicated ingredient line manned by a special team. It is separate from the ingredient line that is visible to the public.

“Our Delivery Kitchen is like a Chipotle within a Chipotle, preparing real, fresh, personalized bowls and burritos solely for digital guests,” chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. Approximately 2,500 Chipotle restaurants nationwide have one, which is the majority.

In addition to free delivery, there's also a new delivery tracker, which gives you step-by-step updates in real time so you can follow your order from the restaurant to your front door.

All orders will feature a new tamper-evident packaging seal to ensure that all food has been untouched. As an extra precaution, you can also leave instructions for your delivery driver to limit direct contact when they arrive at your home.

To get free delivery, download the Chipotle app or go to Chipotle.com and build your meal. It just needs to be $10 or more, excluding tax. If you're in the mood for something spicy but you don't want to leave your home, here are our 51 best Mexican recipes.