Baileys Irish Cream is rolling out a new flavor ahead of holiday indulgences, and it was inspired by a decadent dessert. The limited-time-only flavor was created in collaboration with Georgetown Cupcake co-founders and sisters Katherine Berman and Sophie LaMontagne to taste like their original and top-selling flavor: red velvet.

Limited-edition Baileys Red Velvet has aromas of freshly baked red velvet cupcakes, sweet cream and buttery icing. It tastes like chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting and cocoa powder. On the finish, the “rich chocolate and creamy icing flavors combine to create a delectably indulgent liqueur that dreams are made of,” Baileys said in a statement.

What is red velvet anyway? The cake’s distinctive hue is the result of a natural reaction between ingredients when cocoa powder interacts with acid. Many recipes add a bit of red food coloring to make the color pop. It tastes very similar to chocolate cake but is a little less chocolatey.



Courtesy of Baileys

To celebrate Baileys' new booze, which launched on National Liqueur Day (Oct. 16), Georgetown Cupcake will feature non-alcoholic Baileys Red Velvet cupcakes online and in stores nationwide. The chain currently has locations in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.; Bethesda, Maryland; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Los Angeles, California and Atlanta, Georgia.

Baileys Red Velvet is available now while supplies last. Get it wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $23.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. Not a fan of red velvet? The Diageo-owned brand also offers Pumpkin Spice, Salted Caramel, Espresso Creme, Chocolate Cherry, Vanilla Cinnamon and non-dairy Almande Almondmilk. Or you could go for the original. It is the best-selling liqueur in the world, after all. If that’s news to you, brush up on your bar trivia with these 20 things you didn’t know about Baileys.