New Ritas Spritz Canned Wine Cocktails Are Bubbling Up All Over

Need some party drinks but want to keep the bartending simple? The new Ritas Spritz line of canned wine cocktails comes in three fruity flavors -- white peach rosé, pear orange sangria or strawberry blueberry sangria.

You may know Ritas thanks to their popular canned margaritas (hence the name). The new line of drinks features fresh, fruity flavors and a lower alcohol content.

"As a brand, we want to stand for more than just margaritas," said Chelsea Phillips, vice-president of Beyond Beer Brands at Anheuser Busch, in a statement. "Ritas is about embracing bold individuality and a party attitude. This newest innovation responds to a growing consumer desire for ready-to-drink beverages. With spritz dominating as the consumer beverage of choice, and canned wines on the rise, we felt there was no better time to shake up the status quo with Ritas Spritz."

The release touts the new line as “wine’s alter ego,” and encourages drinkers to “forget the swirl, stuffy attitude and fancy decanter.” So no one tell Paul Giamatti’s character from “Sideways,” in other words.

Ritas Spritz line is available now at stores nationwide and online, sold in four packs of 12-ounce slim cans, 16-ounce single cans, and a 12-can flavor variety pack of the 12-ounce slim cans. You probably don’t need any convincing to hoist an adult beverage. But just in case you do: The white-wine spritzer is back, and it’s time to get on board.