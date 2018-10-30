Pies are an important part of American culture, and they have been for centuries. Some say George Washington had a penchant for cherry pie, while Abraham Lincoln reportedly loved lemon custard pie. Ulysses S. Grant preferred Boston cream pie, while Barack Obama loves crustless coconut pie. The dessert has remained just as popular as the decades pass. According to the American Pie Council, about 700 million dollars in pies are sold in grocery stores every year, and about 36 million Americans say apple pie is their favorite variety. For 47 percent of us, the idea of pie brings the word “comforting” to mind.

The Most Iconic Pie in Every State, Gallery

To compile our list, we started by noting the few states that have designated official state pies; then we looked at official state fruits suitable for pies as well as non-official ones that certain states are famous for. Our list ranges from classics like apple, which is the state pie of Vermont, to Arizona's prickly pear, emblematic of the cactus that grows all over that state.

90 percent of Americans consider a slice of pie one of the simple pleasures in life, and who are we to disagree? The perfect pie crust is the key to a good pie so we’ve included the perfect pie crust recipe that can be adapted for most pie recipes. Read on and see if your favorite dessert matches up with where you live according to our list of the most iconic pie in every state to.

Hayden Field contributed to this round-up.