McDonald’s Is Delivering New Deals Just In Time For The Holidays

Budgets can get tight around the holidays, so this McDonald’s deal could be a seasonal saver for diners. The restaurant chain has brought back its 2 for $5 Mix & Match deal, a limited-time offer that offers pretty much exactly what its name promises.

Customers can choose two menu items and pay just $5. The choices include the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, and new to the offer is the fresh beef Quarter Pounder With Cheese.



McDonald's The Quarter Pounder With Cheese is now part of the 2 for $5 deal.

In January, McDonald’s is switching up its deals in a different way by allowing local restaurants to tweak the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. Details will vary by individual locations.

“This change affords our owner/operators greater flexibility to meet the tastes and preferences of their local customers,” McDonald’s said in an email.

The recent deals aren’t the only news for McDonald’s recently. Fans are flaking out over the return of the holiday pies, and there’s a Brie-lievable rumor that cheesy bacon fries may eventually go national. Think you’re pretty familiar with the Golden Arches? Here are 12 things you didn’t know about McDonald’s?