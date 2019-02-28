Kate Middleton is the Fanciest Barmaid Ever in Belfast Pub

Members of the royal family have to be ready for anything in their travels. This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned up at a pub in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the duchess pulled a perfect pint, all while gussied up in a shimmery designer dress.

The Best Beer in Every State

The royal couple ended the first day of their recent Northern Ireland trip with a visit to Belfast’s famed Empire Music Hall. While there, both royals stepped behind the bar and tried their hand at pulling pints of Harp Lager. (Vanity Fair reports that the duchess jokingly attempted to distract her husband while he pulled his pint.)

But when it was Kate’s turn at the tap, she seemed to perform perfectly, with spectators applauding as she finished pulling the beer. The duchess was dressed in a shimmery minty green Missoni designer dress, making her perhaps the fanciest barmaid ever.

🍺 Getting the party started at @BelfastEmpire, where The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating young people who are making a real difference in Northern Ireland #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/JFnIPdy9do — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

The pub itself joked about its royal visitors on its official Twitter account, sharing a goofy photo of Kate making a face as she pulls the beer. The pub captioned the photo with, “Couple of new starts behind the bar tonight!” and added the hashtag, “#nbd” for “no big deal.”

Couple of new starts behind the bar tonight! #nbd pic.twitter.com/0fA8sEQTKK — Belfast Empire (@belfastEmpire) February 27, 2019

According to the official Twitter account of the Northern Ireland Office, which is the UK government department responsible for Northern Ireland affairs, the couple were at the pub for an informal party “to celebrate inspirational young people who are making a real difference in (Northern Ireland).”

This evening, TRHs The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge attended an informal party at the iconic @belfastEmpire to celebrate inspirational young people who are making a real difference in NI. Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle CBE, @BLieutenancy kindly hosted the event. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/Dp7NMIDdY9 — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) February 27, 2019

The royals do get around, and have the chance to eat and drink some of the finest food and drink around. (Not almond milk though, apparently.) Here’s a look at what the British royal family really eats at home.