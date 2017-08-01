Japanese Chain Rolls Out Sweat-Flavored Fried Chicken

A Japanese chicken chain has come up with a special sauce that very few people asked for, because its newest fried chicken comes slathered in sauce designed to taste like a girl’s sweat.
According to Sora News 24, the Tenka Torimasu chain is a takeout restaurant specializing in Japanese-style fried chicken. Fried chicken restaurants are not uncommon in Japan, and Tenka Torimasu sets itself apart from the rest by providing an array of unconventional dipping sauces. They have wasabi mayo and sweet chili sauces, and also cheese curry and Japanese plum sauces. Their most off-the-wall sauce of all is the newest one, though, which is purportedly designed to taste like the “refreshing” sweat of an in idol singer--a singer in an all-female pop band.
It’s not clear who is the market for girl’s sweat fried chicken, but the dish is available for sale now for $3.60 an order. It’s a limited-time offer that will end on October 31.
