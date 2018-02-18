Ina Garten Says This Brussels Sprout-Topped Pizza Might Be Her Favorite Ever

While the rest of the world may still be fighting over whether or not it’s OK to put pineapple on pizza, Ina Garten is singing the praises of a topping that might be even more contentious: Brussels sprouts. People have very strong feelings about Brussels sprouts. Either they love them, or they hate them. But if Ina Garten says Brussels sprouts belong on pizza, we’ll try it. More on Ina Garten This Is the One Recipe Ina Garten Can Never Get Right

Over the weekend, Ina Garten posted an Instagram photo of a pizza piled with shaved green Brussels sprouts, Pecorino cheese, and resh-ground black pepper. It’s the Brussels sprouts cacio e pepe pizza from chef Nick Anderer’s East Village pizza spot, Martina Pizzeria, and Ina Garten doesn’t just love it, she says it might be her favorite pizza ever.

“OMG pizza Brussels sprouts cacio e pepe @martinapizzeria in NYC may be my favorite pizza ever!!” she enthused on Instagram. “Thanks @dhmeyer and chef @nickanderer.”

Ina Garten previously said the key to getting over a heartbreak was turkey lasagna, but Garten has been happily married to her husband Jeffrey for nearly 50 years, so she has no broken heart to nurse. Instead, she’s happily eating pizza covered with a salad’s worth of Brussels sprouts.

Garten has built a loyal following with her excellent taste and reliable advice, and her followers seem ready to embrace her love of green pizza. In one day, the photo had already been liked more than 60,000 times. Some Brussels sprout haters looked askance at the idea, but most seemed to think it looked delicious, or at least said they’d be willing to try it if Ina Garten said it was good.

“I don’t know what to think about this,” one skeptical commenter wrote, “but I trust your judgement so I’m going to give it a try!!!”

Ina Garten is a big fan of Brussels sprouts, whether roasted simply with olive oil, salt, and pepper, or dressed up with pancetta and balsamic vinegar. So maybe it’s time to pick up some Brussels sprout pizza and read up on 10 more things you didn’t know about Ina Garten.