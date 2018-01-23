This Japanese Steakhouse Tracks How Many Pounds of Steak You've Eaten, Ranks You Against Other Diners

Restaurant loyalty programs are a pretty common perk at a variety of establishments. Buy 10 sandwiches, get the next one free. Spend $30 on coffee, get $5 off your next purchase. Those are pretty familiar promotions. All a person has to do is keep patronizing the same restaurant without accidentally throwing the loyalty card away. But one steakhouse has added a competitive element, and it’s actually weighing customers’ meals and ranking them by how much steak they eat. More on Steak On the Menu for Trump in China: Steak, Kung Pao Chicken, and $30 Wine

On the Menu for Trump in Tokyo: American Burgers and a Chocolate Sundae

The Most Famous Dish at This Historic Steakhouse Isn’t a Steak

Ikinari Steak is a cult-favorite Japanese steakhouse chain that is primarily known for not having chairs. It’s all standing-room-only at an Ikinari restaurant. Guests dine at communal counters, where they can order drinks and sides from their servers. When they want meat, they go over to the chef’s steak stations, where they can order ribeye, sirloin, or filet.

The steaks are cut to order and served by the ounce. Then they’re cooked over an open flame and served with a soy-based sauce.

A post shared by Ikinari Steak USA (@ikinaristeakusa) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

According to the New York Post, the chain just opened its third location in New York City. This one is in Times Square, where it’s expected to be popular with people who are in a hurry to get to the theater, and with competitive carnivores who are eager to join Ikinari Steak’s loyalty program and compete with other customers.

Ikinari Steak’s “beef mileage card” program actually tracks how many pounds of steak a customer has eaten, then it ranks them against all the other diners in the program.

“Let’s compete against people from all around the world!!” the restaurant’s website says. “What’s your rank?”

The beef mileage program also gives rewards the more meat a person eats. For anyone looking to get in some practice at home, check out this guide to how to cook the perfect steak.