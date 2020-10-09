With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s a good time to start thinking about what your spread will look like and how much money you want to spend. Since your Thanksgiving gathering will likely be smaller this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a good way to save both time and money is to opt for turkey breast instead of the whole bird.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost for a 16-pound turkey is $20.80. A package of two turkey breast tenderloins at Kroger, for example, costs about $6, while a pack of four turkey breast cutlets costs around $8.

The decision of whether or not to go full bird depends on how many people you’re feeding, but if your crowd is small, you won’t regret taking the turkey breast route. Then you just have to decide how you’re going to cook it, and there’s a solution for that too: an air fryer.

By using an air fryer, you can get a well-seasoned, juicy and golden-brown turkey breast on the table in less than an hour, as opposed to the several it typically takes to cook a whole bird.

And the best part is that there is no baking required, which means the oven is free to bake up plenty of the best holiday pies.

Air-Fryer Turkey Breast

Ingredients:

3 lbs turkey breasts

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

1 teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon chili flakes

1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

In a bowl, make your rub. Mix together salt, black pepper, garlic powder, rosemary, thyme, chili flakes.

Brush olive oil on both sides of turkey breasts and sprinkle dry rub on both sides as well. Evenly coat the turkey breasts with the rub and get under the skin.

Place the turkey skin-side down in the basket of the air-fryer and roast at 360 degrees for 25 minutes.

Open the air-fryer and turn the turkey over to the other side and continue roasting for 20 more minutes.

Let the turkey rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing and serving.