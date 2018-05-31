If you’re an amateur chef, there are plenty of mistakes to be made in the kitchen. But according to Antoni Porowski, the food and wine expert for Netflix’s Queer Eye revival, even veteran chefs make rookie bloopers. The 34-year-old avocado aficionado admits he’s sometimes overly ambitious in his efforts to wow a dinner party, but says that, as a rule of thumb, hosts shouldn’t experiment too much with new recipes when expecting houseguests.

“That’s probably the worst time to try out a new recipe because you’ve never made it before,” Porowski told The Daily Meal. “My boyfriend [Joey Krietemeyer] always tells me, ‘Make something you’ve made 100 times, because you know how to make it — like, you’re not going to screw it up.’”

The TV personality and one-fifth of the Fab Five — along with Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk — suggests keeping things as simple as possible, no matter how wonderful an unfamiliar recipe sounds.

“It doesn’t have to be complicated. If you have plenty of time, like an entire Sunday, to make a stew, that’s great. But you can make an awesome salad by just cutting up some radicchio, making a nice buttermilk dressing for it, and crumbled pistachios or whatever crunchy element you want to put on it,” he said. “It doesn’t have to take a long amount of time — but buy good ingredients.”

Perhaps your next get-together starts with appetizers. Why not fight the famine with Porowski’s signature guacamole? Just mash avocados with fresh lime juice, chopped cilantro, a little salt and pepper, and a dollop of Greek yogurt. That last ingredient normally isn’t included in this Mexican dish, but the Canadian-born cook — who once worked as a personal chef for the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s food and wine guru, Ted Allen — is dairy-obsessed and swears by the yogurt technique for guac (though he was recently named as a spokesperson for Silk brand soy, almond, and coconut non-dairy milks).

