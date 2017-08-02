This Baby Calf In Texas Looks Just Like Gene Simmons: See The Photos

Rock band KISS and its frontman Gene Simmons have had many imitators and tribute bands dedicated to them throughout their lengthy career. But the latest is udderly adorable.
If you’re worried about the fate of Genie, don’t sweat it! Cowboy Steakhouse promised she’d be sticking around for quite some time. “Now Obviously, we can't serve this fine specimen, we may just keep Genie as we call her, as a mascot for the steakhouse,” they wrote on Facebook.
Unsurprisingly, Genie, who was born on July 28, has become a superstar overnight, with her owner Heather Taccetta getting hounded for media requests and possible meet-and-greets with the adorable calf. And they’re milking this celebrity doppleganger for all its worth. For those near Kerrville, Texas, on Thursday, August 3, little Genie will be at the Cowboy Steak House greeting fans at 2 p.m. And who knows, she just may start her own KISS cover band and come on tour to a town near you. To find out what little Genie and other cows eat, click here.
