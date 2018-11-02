When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, most would agree the roast turkey is the star of the table. But what about the accoutrements? You know, the mashed potatoes, the sweet potato casserole, the stuffing, and the cranberry sauce… These dishes are no less important. And while most people are pretty cool with turkey, which Thanksgiving side reigns supreme is the subject of much debate.

The Ultimate Ranking of Thanksgiving Sides Gallery

In the South, no Thanksgiving is complete without corn pudding and bacon-infused Brussels sprouts. Midwesterners love their green bean casserole, and no New England table is complete without Parker House rolls. But beyond the regional divide, some folks will pile their plate with candied yams and glazed carrots while the person sitting next to them at the table will feel like that is a waste of some much-needed macaroni and cheese space.

In a world where not all side dishes are created equal, which one truly reigns supreme?

To find out, The Daily Meal looked at our list of essential Thanksgiving sides and put them on the table (figuratively) and debated our favorites. Some were passionate about sweet potato casserole, while others thought they were unnecessary when pumpkin pie is for dessert. Others were steadfast in their defense of Brussels sprouts, and some found them too mundane for a meal as special as Thanksgiving. But there were a few sides we all agreed were beloved must-haves for Thanksgiving. And the result of our debate is our ultimate ranking of Thanksgiving sides.