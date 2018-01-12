Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Dylan’s Candy Bar has a sweet new line of confections. But you don’t have to travel to New York or Los Angeles to get them. All you have to do is travel to your closest Target. Yes, for the first time ever, the popular confectionary has teamed up with a major retailer for an exclusive line of sweet (and totally adorable) candies and merchandise.



The 14 Valentine-themed items can only be found in Target stores across the U.S., and like all Dylan’s Candy Bar items, they’re super colorful and fun. There are more heart-shaped candy assortments, pink lollipops, and rainbow gummies than you’ll know what to do with.The Dylan’s/Target collaboration also features some unique candy mixes, including the Hangry Fix, which features an assortment of gummy fast food items, lollipops with popping candy for the Valentine who really gets you excited, and a sweet and salty candy bar that includes toffee, pretzels, and sea salt.



If your Valentine is trying to cut back on sugar in the new year, there are plenty of other options, including an ice cream cone plush and stacked cocoa mugs telling your beloved to treat themselves.







These may be rainbow-infused Dylan’s confections, but in true Target fashion, these items are totally affordable V-Day gifts. They range in price from $1.99 to $9.99. And they’re already in stores (we spotted them earlier this week).



Don’t have a sweetie in your life? Don’t worry — buy these treats for yourself or your besties. You can still have a magnificent Valentine’s Day if you’re single, after all.